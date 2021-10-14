$0.93 EPS Expected for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to post $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Globant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.92. Globant posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Globant had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $305.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.79 million.

GLOB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Globant by 21.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $583,256,000 after acquiring an additional 478,066 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Globant by 417.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,153,000 after acquiring an additional 405,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Globant by 8.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,029,525,000 after acquiring an additional 385,544 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Globant by 647.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 409,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,723,000 after acquiring an additional 354,579 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Globant during the second quarter worth about $41,611,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOB stock traded up $11.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $297.49. 561,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,662. The business has a 50 day moving average of $298.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.05. Globant has a 52 week low of $173.34 and a 52 week high of $332.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 168.07 and a beta of 1.31.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

