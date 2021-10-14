$0.94 EPS Expected for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to announce earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is ($0.18). Lear posted earnings per share of $3.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year earnings of $9.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $11.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $16.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.50 to $19.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.14) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on LEA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.73.

NYSE LEA opened at $171.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. Lear has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $204.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lear by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,335,866,000 after acquiring an additional 261,295 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lear by 198.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,878,000 after buying an additional 223,207 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Lear by 10.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $374,966,000 after buying an additional 196,768 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter worth about $33,692,000. Finally, Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth about $31,657,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

