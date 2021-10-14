0Chain (ZCN) Price Up 4% Over Last Week

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. 0Chain has a total market cap of $19.84 million and approximately $90,942.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000501 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00041826 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

