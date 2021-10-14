$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to post $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.20. Sanofi posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%.

SNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of SNY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.59. 775,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,429. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average of $51.26. The stock has a market cap of $122.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA raised its holdings in Sanofi by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

