$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to announce sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $946.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year sales of $5.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.19.

Shares of PANW opened at $504.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $448.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.39 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $510.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,753 shares of company stock worth $19,418,103 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,586 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,565 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

