$1.20 EPS Expected for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Citizens Financial Group reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFG opened at $47.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $51.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

