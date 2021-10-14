$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report $1.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39 billion. CF Industries reported sales of $847.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 74.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year sales of $6.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $8.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CF Industries.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.46.

CF opened at $60.35 on Thursday. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $63.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day moving average of $50.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CF Industries (CF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.