$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will report sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the lowest is $1.57 billion. Patterson Companies posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year sales of $6.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of PDCO opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.01. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

