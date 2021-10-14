102,500 Shares in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Purchased by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000. Covington Capital Management owned 0.94% of BayCom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in BayCom during the second quarter worth about $1,591,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BayCom by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after buying an additional 48,886 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in BayCom during the second quarter worth about $851,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BayCom during the second quarter worth about $820,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BayCom by 307.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 34,767 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BayCom alerts:

BCML opened at $18.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average is $18.06. BayCom Corp has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $198.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.98.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. BayCom had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $20.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BayCom Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.