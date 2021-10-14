$104.47 Million in Sales Expected for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to report sales of $104.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.64 million to $105.30 million. Exponent posted sales of $93.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year sales of $425.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $425.44 million to $425.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $458.58 million, with estimates ranging from $457.96 million to $459.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.11 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXPO shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $810,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,744.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,583 shares of company stock worth $6,406,594. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Exponent in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exponent in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $112.55 on Thursday. Exponent has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $120.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.22 and its 200 day moving average is $101.50. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.18 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

