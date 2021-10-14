10,449 Shares in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Quidel by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 58.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Quidel by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QDEL stock opened at $138.30 on Thursday. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $288.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The company had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.29 million. Research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

