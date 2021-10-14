124,282 Shares in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 124,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $91,766,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $67,885,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $60,102,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $59,945,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 2,016.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $74,101.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,175,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,003,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,160 shares of company stock valued at $465,520. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XM opened at $45.42 on Thursday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.97.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

XM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

