12,451 Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,451 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Best Buy by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Best Buy from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,650 shares of company stock valued at $644,243 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $110.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.66 and a 200 day moving average of $114.10. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.