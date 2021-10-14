141,999 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 141,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.47% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 349,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLB opened at $31.45 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42.

