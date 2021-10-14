158,992 Shares in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 158,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.39% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 614.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 112,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 96,747 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 859,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,817,000 after purchasing an additional 164,353 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 830,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,983 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 34,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

Shares of PTBD stock opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $29.08.

