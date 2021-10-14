177,049 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Acquired by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 177,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,822,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 4.5% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STIP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $65,000.

NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,676. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.02 and a 1 year high of $107.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.09.

