$189.30 Million in Sales Expected for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will post $189.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $191.69 million and the lowest is $186.90 million. Inter Parfums posted sales of $160.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year sales of $765.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $760.45 million to $770.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $832.18 million, with estimates ranging from $816.96 million to $847.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inter Parfums.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

IPAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $77.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.69. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $39.15 and a twelve month high of $80.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 82.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 289.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 37,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inter Parfums (IPAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.