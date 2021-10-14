1irstcoin Trading Up 339.6% Over Last 7 Days (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 14th. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 339.6% higher against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $30.55 million and $57,780.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin Coin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

