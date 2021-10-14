1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Reaches One Day Volume of $516,602.00

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. During the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a total market capitalization of $150,481.58 and $516,602.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00002110 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00067605 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00115852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00071387 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,476.27 or 1.00060416 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.77 or 0.06367341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

