$2.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will post sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.62 billion and the lowest is $2.33 billion. Advance Auto Parts posted sales of $2.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year sales of $10.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 billion to $10.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.30 billion to $11.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Advance Auto Parts.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.59.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAP stock opened at $210.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.33. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $142.59 and a 12 month high of $220.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.