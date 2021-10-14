$2.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will post sales of $2.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.70 billion and the highest is $2.75 billion. Air Products and Chemicals reported sales of $2.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year sales of $10.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.99 billion to $10.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.94 billion to $11.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,061.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

APD stock opened at $278.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.51 and its 200 day moving average is $283.68.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

