$2.79 EPS Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will announce earnings per share of $2.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.62. Universal Health Services posted earnings per share of $2.88 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year earnings of $12.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.76 to $12.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.96 to $12.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Universal Health Services.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays cut Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 56.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 75,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.8% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $129.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $103.35 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.82 and a 200-day moving average of $149.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Health Services (UHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.