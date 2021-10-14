$20.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will report sales of $20.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $21.20 billion. Humana reported sales of $20.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year sales of $83.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.83 billion to $84.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $93.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.23 billion to $96.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.92.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Humana by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Humana by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM opened at $420.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Humana has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

