21,547 Shares in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000. Toroso Investments LLC owned about 0.61% of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HAIL opened at $56.36 on Thursday. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $71.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day moving average is $58.67.

