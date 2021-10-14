$26.60 Million in Sales Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will announce $26.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.30 million. Redwood Trust posted sales of $22.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year sales of $110.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $87.27 million to $125.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $148.99 million, with estimates ranging from $132.98 million to $164.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RWT shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 461.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RWT opened at $13.81 on Thursday. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,100.00%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

