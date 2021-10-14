26,937 Shares in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,578,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,272,000 after purchasing an additional 247,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,460,000 after purchasing an additional 908,024 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,564,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,306,000 after purchasing an additional 22,348 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,268,000 after purchasing an additional 48,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,231,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,576,000 after purchasing an additional 44,535 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $136.29 on Thursday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $62.57 and a 12-month high of $151.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.59.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.73 EPS for the current year.

BHVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.45.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

