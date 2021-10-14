$3.03 EPS Expected for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will announce earnings per share of $3.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.95. Teleflex posted earnings per share of $2.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year earnings of $12.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $13.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.15 to $15.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $713.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share.

TFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.80.

Teleflex stock opened at $354.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $380.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 60.3% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 210.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

