$3.22 Billion in Sales Expected for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will post sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.46 billion and the lowest is $3.03 billion. O’Reilly Automotive posted sales of $3.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year sales of $12.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $13.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.52 billion to $13.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Wedbush increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $597.96.

Shares of ORLY opened at $612.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $602.20 and a 200 day moving average of $570.14. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $629.40.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total transaction of $3,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total value of $2,067,471.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,675.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,128 shares of company stock valued at $56,699,745 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.1% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 32,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,710,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.0% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

