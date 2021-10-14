$3.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to announce $3.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.34 billion. Aramark reported sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year sales of $11.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.84 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.15 billion to $16.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARMK. Barclays cut shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Aramark by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 76,477 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at $338,000.

ARMK opened at $37.04 on Thursday. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $26.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

