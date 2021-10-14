360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Down to $22.09

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.09, but opened at $21.15. 360 DigiTech shares last traded at $20.85, with a volume of 10,054 shares traded.

QFIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price target on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.57.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1,348.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,515,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 142.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,494,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,675 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 14.8% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,157,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,275 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth $48,192,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,742,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,446,000 after acquiring an additional 947,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

