3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.40. The firm has a market cap of $103.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.54.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

