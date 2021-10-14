$4.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will post $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.45 and the highest is $4.70. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported earnings of $5.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year earnings of $22.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $22.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $20.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.35 to $21.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.50.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $573.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $566.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.36. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $616.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

