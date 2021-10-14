4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a growth of 216.0% from the September 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 654,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FFNTF opened at $1.04 on Thursday. 4Front Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19.
About 4Front Ventures
