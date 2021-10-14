4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a growth of 216.0% from the September 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 654,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FFNTF opened at $1.04 on Thursday. 4Front Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19.

About 4Front Ventures

4Front Ventures Corp. operates as a retail and brand development company in the cannabis sector. It operates through the following segments: THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness. The THC Cannabis segment engages in the production and cultivation of THC cannabis, manufacturing and distribution of cannabis products to own dispensaries and third party retail customers, ancillary services supporting wholesale operations, and retail sales direct to end consumers.

