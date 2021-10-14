501,878 Shares in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Acquired by Altium Capital Management LP

Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 501,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.27% of Cardiff Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 339.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after buying an additional 1,823,225 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,937,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,187,000 after purchasing an additional 799,511 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,785,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 785,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 306,526 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 908.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 290,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of CRDF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,579. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $259.84 million, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,830.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

