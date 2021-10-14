509,979 Shares in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GACQU) Bought by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GACQU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 509,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,095,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GACQU. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at $400,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at $849,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at $909,000.

Get Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit alerts:

GACQU remained flat at $$10.06 on Thursday. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,299. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marietta, Georgia.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GACQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GACQU).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.