$51.67 Million in Sales Expected for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will post $51.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.84 million to $52.50 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted sales of $52.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year sales of $205.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.31 million to $207.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $211.82 million, with estimates ranging from $208.14 million to $215.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $51.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.27 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peapack-Gladstone Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $33.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $623.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $43,298.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $167,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,799. 5.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter valued at $580,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 74.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 32.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.