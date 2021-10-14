550,000 Shares in Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU) Bought by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the second quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,025,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the second quarter worth $5,025,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the second quarter worth $8,040,000.

ORIAU stock remained flat at $$10.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,364. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.96. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

