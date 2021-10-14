56,159 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Purchased by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 56,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Advisory Resource Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.80. The stock had a trading volume of 121,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,331,825. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.16. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

