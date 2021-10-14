$577.73 Million in Sales Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will report $577.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $612.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $490.24 million. Six Flags Entertainment reported sales of $126.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 357.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $459.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.98 million.

SIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SIX opened at $43.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.44.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.