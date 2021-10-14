$61.52 Million in Sales Expected for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will announce sales of $61.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.75 million and the highest is $62.00 million. TriState Capital reported sales of $50.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year sales of $235.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.78 million to $236.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $281.30 million, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $284.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.23%.

TSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TriState Capital by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,359,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,467,000 after purchasing an additional 184,781 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,133,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 128,476 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,630,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSC opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57. The stock has a market cap of $710.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 2.09. TriState Capital has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

