$612.17 Million in Sales Expected for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will announce $612.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $603.10 million and the highest is $618.10 million. DexCom posted sales of $500.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DexCom.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.02 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DXCM. Stephens lifted their target price on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DexCom from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.13.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.36, for a total transaction of $1,633,283.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,766 shares of company stock worth $22,883,487 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at $245,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 35.8% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at $562,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 7.3% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM opened at $548.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $533.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. DexCom has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $579.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DexCom (DXCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.