63,500 Shares in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 63,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.17% of Byline Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $861,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 129.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,513 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 87.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

NYSE BY opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21. The company has a market capitalization of $925.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.37. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $25.78.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $79.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 23.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BY. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group began coverage on Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Byline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

In other Byline Bancorp news, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Kistner bought 2,600 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,586.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at $251,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY).

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.