$7.75 EPS Expected for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) will post earnings of $7.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.88 and the lowest is $7.67. Broadcom reported earnings per share of $6.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year earnings of $27.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.85 to $28.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $31.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.85 to $32.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 10.8% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $268,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $485.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $344.42 and a 52-week high of $510.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $490.87 and a 200-day moving average of $475.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

