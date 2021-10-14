70,800 Shares in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.34% of Retail Value at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RVI. Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Retail Value in the first quarter worth $22,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Retail Value by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Retail Value by 12.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 40,538 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Value in the second quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Retail Value by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RVI. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Retail Value from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 3,743,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $98,277,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

RVI stock opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $584.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.87. Retail Value Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.28.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 24.08% and a negative net margin of 88.60%. The company had revenue of $41.91 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Retail Value Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $22.04 dividend. This is an increase from Retail Value’s previous annual dividend of $1.16. This represents a yield of 79.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Retail Value’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.58%.

About Retail Value

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

