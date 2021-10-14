$740.60 Million in Sales Expected for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will post sales of $740.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $747.28 million and the lowest is $733.00 million. FLEETCOR Technologies reported sales of $585.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share.

FLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

FLT opened at $257.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $261.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.21. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

