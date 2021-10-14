$748.49 Million in Sales Expected for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will post $748.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $745.50 million to $751.50 million. The Cooper Companies posted sales of $681.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COO. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $423.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.08.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $401.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $432.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $314.29 and a 52 week high of $463.59.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total value of $32,690,241.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,387 shares of company stock valued at $35,732,390 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $46,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

