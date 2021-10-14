75,900 Shares in Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.44% of Select Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLCT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Select Bancorp by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Bancorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 87,914 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Select Bancorp by 317.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Select Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Select Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. 39.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLCT opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.15. Select Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $338.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of general commercial and retail financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans and other associated financial services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dunn, NC.

