$77.97 Million in Sales Expected for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to announce sales of $77.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.60 million. AngioDynamics posted sales of $72.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year sales of $313.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.83 million to $314.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $337.02 million, with estimates ranging from $333.57 million to $339.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANGO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of ANGO opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.56. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 0.83.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $291,808.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

