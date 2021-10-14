$8.75 Billion in Sales Expected for 3M (NYSE:MMM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that 3M (NYSE:MMM) will announce sales of $8.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.95 billion. 3M reported sales of $8.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full year sales of $35.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.79 billion to $35.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $36.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.69 billion to $37.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 3M.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.54.

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM opened at $177.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.40. 3M has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $208.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3M (MMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.