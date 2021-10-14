$84.23 Million in Sales Expected for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will announce sales of $84.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.20 million. Fastly reported sales of $70.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year sales of $344.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $341.80 million to $345.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $405.73 million, with estimates ranging from $396.50 million to $414.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fastly.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The business had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Fastly’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSLY. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

FSLY stock opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78. Fastly has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $133.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.14.

In other Fastly news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 8,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $338,264.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $733,265.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,056 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,223 over the last three months. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 51.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Fastly by 823.9% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 53,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 47,804 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,390,000 after buying an additional 52,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.